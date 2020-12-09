Channel 10’s ‘Mass For You At Home’ is coming to an end after a whopping 49 years on Aussie television.

For those unfamiliar with the show, its basic premise is to allow viewers to participate in a Sunday Mass from the comfort of their home.

“The final Mass for Mass For You At Home will be broadcast on Channel 10 on January 3, 2021,” a show spokesperson announced in a statement.

“We, the people who have worked on the program for many, many years, are deeply saddened that this day has come. A history of the program is currently being written by the priests, readers, signers, technicians and producers of the program and will be available for viewers to keep as a memento in late January. More details will be available soon.

“We will miss you, the viewers, who have become a part of our lives and trust that you will find a way to keep in touch with your faith and the Church in the future. Take care and God bless.”

