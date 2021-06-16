We’ve already met The Bachelor Australia 2021, his name is Jimmy Nicholson, he was a pilot, he’s a model, he’s New Zealand & Fijian descent and he looks like a great time!

But between you and me… Channel 10 did him a little dirty with his initial press shot, I don’t think it’s highlighting his features in the best way they could be.

But finally, we can see him from a different angle and he looks C.U.T.E!

While an official air date hasn’t been released, based on last year we can expect the new season to drop at the end of July early August ROUGHLY.

Check out the little sneak peek Channel 10’s included in their 2021 sizzle reel below.

Advertisement

Advertisement