The next season of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, could look a little bit different due to the current travel restrictions.

The reality show is usually filmed in the Kruger National Park, South Africa but the coronavirus pandemic could make that impossible.

Instead, competitors might be stuck in the good ol’ Australian outback and get up close and personal with our range of beautiful flora and fauna.

With all our brown snakes, funnel-web spiders and boxing Kangaroos – what could go wrong?

In all seriousness, the Chief Content Officer of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverly McGarvey told news.com.au that ‘I’m a Celeb’ “absolutely” could be filmed here in Australia.

“We love our South African site, the jungle is kind of a character in the show, but we just don’t know if that’s possible or realistic, so we’re just looking at a range of options”.

Either way, Beverly confirmed that “the show will definitely be back next year” so get keen to see our celebs fighting it out once again to become the next King or Queen of the Jungle (or Bush)!

