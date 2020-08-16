The Chase is reportedly moving its production to Sydney, amid the current lockdown restrictions in Melbourne.

TV Blackbox reports Seven is this week moving the show from Melbourne to ensure filming can continue.

Melbourne’s COVID rules allow for the continuation of filming for existing TV productions, however it prevents the commencement of filming on new programs.

While The Chase could have continued to film in Melbourne, by moving to Sydney it ensures the show can be filmed without interruption.

A casting call for Sydney-based contestants will be released this week.