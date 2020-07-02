It’s been years since Chad Michael Murray starred as Lucas Scott in the hugely popular teen drama One Tree Hill but still it’s got to be one of our fav CMM roles of all time.
(Obviously apart from Austin Ames in A Cinderella Story because that is without a doubt his best work)
And so after having a little flick through the actor’s Instagram account recently, we’ve been having some serious OTH nostalgia!
Chad just recently posted a whole bunch of photos with his co-star and wife on the show Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) in celebration of her 38th birthday.
And as if the photos weren’t cute enough, the caption was downright beautiful!
“Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I’m blessed to call a friend – @hilarieburton. We’re slowly but surly watching each other grow up,” he said in the caption.
“Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From – ‘The Murray’s’”
We’ll always be Peyton/Lucas stans!
Murray has also recently been posting a bunch of pictures in his iconic #3 basketball jersey from the series. And all for a good cause.
He’s been selling autographed copies of the Lucas Scott Raven’s Jersey to help raise money for COVID & Community relief through The Rock Foundation.
And we’re live! Click the LINK in my BIO. It took a ton of work but here we go. Snag an AUTOGRAPHED Lucas Scott Ravens Jersey while they last. Proceeds will help in COVID & community relief through The Rock Foundation. I’ve wanted to release one forever! I will be personally Autographing each one. We have limited supplies so snag em while they last. When you get yours post pics wearing them for me to re-post! Much love to each and everyone out there. Let’s use of this rad piece of memorabilia to make a difference and help other! Cheers Friends. @represent #OTH #LucasScott #Ravens
Seriously, just look at these pics!
So crazy… The demand was so high we sold out in two days! My hand is gonna go numb signing🙃 But I don’t wanna leave anyone out that wants one(the idea breaks my heart) so here’s what we are gonna do. We’re gonna take pre-orders starting now. Everything will be the exact same accept we have to make the new ones. So it’ll take a little longer to receive it. From what I’m told you will receive your jersey in one month in the “pre-sale” bracket, So that’s not too bad. Regardless, we are gonna leave the campaign up and take pre-orders now. The money we’ve raised as a family is gonna help a lot of others💪 Much Love and Go Ravens! #OTH #Ravens #LucasScott #3 @represent LINK IN MY BIO
Ladies & Gents I love you:) The love for these pieces has exceeded expectations. So now let’s spread the love around. LINK IN BIO. From here on out proceeds from every jersey sold will benefit “Black Girls CODE”. This organization really inspires me. They’re working to educate young black girls on computer programming and coding for the future. So so cool. “Black Girls CODE’S ultimate goal is to provide African-American youth with the skills to occupy some of the 1.4 million computing job openings expected to be available in the U.S. by 2020, and to train 1 million girls by 2040.” I can tell you this Lucas Scott would be proud his jersey was going to aid in such great work🙌 and again – I’ll be personally signing each one on the #3 on the back. #LucasScott #OTH #BlackGirlsCode @blackgirlscode @represent
