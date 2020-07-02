It’s been years since Chad Michael Murray starred as Lucas Scott in the hugely popular teen drama One Tree Hill but still it’s got to be one of our fav CMM roles of all time.

(Obviously apart from Austin Ames in A Cinderella Story because that is without a doubt his best work)

And so after having a little flick through the actor’s Instagram account recently, we’ve been having some serious OTH nostalgia!

Chad just recently posted a whole bunch of photos with his co-star and wife on the show Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) in celebration of her 38th birthday.

And as if the photos weren’t cute enough, the caption was downright beautiful!

“Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I’m blessed to call a friend – @hilarieburton. We’re slowly but surly watching each other grow up,” he said in the caption.

“Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From – ‘The Murray’s’”

We’ll always be Peyton/Lucas stans!

Murray has also recently been posting a bunch of pictures in his iconic #3 basketball jersey from the series. And all for a good cause.

He’s been selling autographed copies of the Lucas Scott Raven’s Jersey to help raise money for COVID & Community relief through The Rock Foundation.

Seriously, just look at these pics!

We reckon we’re due for a One Tree Hill binge right about now! FYI, You can stream every episode right now for free on 7Plus!