Last week there was no one by her side, but slowly one by one, A-listers have started coming out of the woodworks to defend Ellen.

Allegation after allegation has come to light since early July, the focus being the toxic environment of the ‘Ellen show’s’ set.

Some of the accusations are quite serious, with sexual abuse, harassment and racism claims directed at the executive producers of the show.

The likes of Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher, Alec Baldwin and obviously her wife Portia have openly supported Ellen, in a way that’s ground people’s gears.

Saying things akin to ‘she’s always been nice to me’ to defend Ellen which obviously has a very basic flaw.

View this post on Instagram

It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

and that flaw is that they’re ‘celebrities’.

This whole ‘thing’ started because staff felt that Ellen was negatively treating those considered ‘beneath her’, and being a celebrity isn’t that.

ESPECIALLY for a show that relies heavily on celebrity presence to be successful….ya know?

