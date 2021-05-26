The latest season of Masterchef hasn’t been doing AMAZING rating wise but Channel 10 knows just what the public want to revive life back in the show.

A celebrity version of it!

So thus, Celebrity Masterchef will be born.

They have yet to announce contestants but there have been hints at a famous sportsperson… an Aussie icon? and a famous actor?!

I can’t wait!

Judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo will be reprising their roles as our beloved judges.

We’re still trying to figure out whether they’ll cast celebs that can already cook or just cast as big names as possible and let them loose in the kitchen?

Either way, bring it on!