The first photo of the cast of Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2021 has been released and honestly, we’re gonna have a lot of fun.

Whenever celebrity ‘reality’ shows pop up, you can guarantee that you’re only going to know like a solid 10% of the cast, but this time it’s a little different!

The list of participants for 2021 so far are as below!

The Veronicas – Lisa & Jess Origliasso

English Comedian Ross Noble

‘The Block’ judge Shaynna Blaze

Winner of Australian Survivor David Genat

MAFS star + influencer, Martha Kalifatidis

Star of ‘Here Come The Habibs Rob Shehadie

Fashion Designer Camilla Franks

ARIA winner, Australian Idol Runner Up Anthony Callea

Pro surfer Alex Hayes

Celeb personal trainer Michelle Bridges

Australian Ninja Warrior and Olympic gymnast Olivia Viviant

With three incredible bosses, Lord Alan Sugar from the UK Celebrity Apprentice, Lorna Jane Clarkson designer and owner of Lorna Jane activewear and Boost Juice creator and Ex-Survivor Contestant Janine Allis!!

With contestants from all walks and some explosive personalities, this is gonna be GOOD.

Filming is currently in progress and will air on channel 9 in 2021.

