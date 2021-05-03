Daniel is one of the most memorable contestants in the Big Brother house this year but this isn’t the first time he’s graced our screens with his mug.

Old footage of his appearance on A Current Affair has resurfaced and it’s not a good look!

The man found himself on the show after breaking lockdown restrictions and crossing the Queensland border on his motorbike when state borders had been closed.

He was actually granted special permission to travel at the time on ‘compassionate grounds’ and after bogging his bike used his booking for new tyres to gain access into the state.

Look, Daniel isn’t the smartest cookie in the shed, he uploaded his entire journey on Youtube for everyone to see.

Daniel showed himself telling the police officer he would be leaving the state as soon as he finished his tyre change however he vlogged himself staying the night, going out on the town and getting a tattoo.

Bit yikes especially when people in Melbourne really suffered through an extensive lockdown at the time.