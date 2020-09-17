It’s like Christmas! Kind of! Not really!

Casting for Bachie has opened up so make sure your (really good looking) male friends know.

Osher made a little announcement on Instagram yesterday and the floodgates have opened!

WIth over 500 people tagging their mates already, our very own Intern Pete has thrown his hat into the ring!

If you’re interested there are a few requirements.

You must be a single man between the ages of 27-40 and you need to be available between mid-Feb to mid-May of 2021 for rough filming dates.

If this sounds good to you then head to Warner Bros Casting to sign up!