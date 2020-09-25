Actress Billie Lourd has welcomed her first child, a son with fiancé Austen Rydell.

The daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds announced the news on Instagram, with an adorable photo of her newborn’s little feet.

“Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” she captioned the photo.

And yes, the name does pay tribute to her mother.

In the snap, Kingston appears to be wearing a space-themed onesie, which is appropriate given Lourd and Fisher both starred in the Star Wars franchise.

The 28-year-old actress managed to keep her pregnancy a secret with co-stars and friends expressing their shock at the news on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“WAIT WHAT????” Jamie Lee Curtis commented.

Rosanna Arquette added, “Oh my God. Blessings to you… angels surround you both especially mama Carrie and grandma.”

Welcome to the world, baby Kingston!