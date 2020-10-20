Carole Baskin has come out about her sexuality to PinkNews when discussing how she used to be far more involved in the LGBTQ+ community when she was engaged to a psychologist in the 80’s.

She’s revealed that she’s a bisexual during this candid conversation, “But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBTQ+ community that I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for me.”

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

“As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colours or anything.”

Baskin opened up about how she felt growing up as a young woman saying she was “probably born into the wrong body.”

“I was always very male-orientated in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

She’s talking about a much deeper understand of sexuality and gender but I respect that Carole Baskin doesn’t feel the need for a label.

