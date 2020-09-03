I’m absolutely GAGGED by this news, our Tiger Queen Carole Baskin herself? Has signed up for DANCING WITH THE STARS?

I feel like my neck couldn’t be more twisted in confusion, but yes, this is happening.

And it gets better, oh boy, it gets better!

How did the world find out about this?

Good Morning America tweeted a video of Ms Baskin dancing with a stuffed tiger to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar.’

Baskin will be on US television from September 14th, hopefully we can find a way to stream it here because I CAN’T miss this.