Over the weekend, rumours began circling that The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt had split.

A Bachie fan account posted that:

“These two have now unfollowed each other aka the millennial way of announcing ya breakup“.

Angie then commented on the post, writing:

“Glitch in the system. Leave it. If you don’t know, you don’t know.”

This is on top of reports that the two hadn’t been spending time with each other recently, with Carlin attending a Black Lives Matters rally without Angie.

However, speaking exclusively to Kyle and Jackie O, Carlin’s manager has now squashed the rumours, saying:

“Carlin as recently as Thursday has publicly denied the rumours, they are untrue.

“Angie is on a pre-planned holiday in QLD with her family while she has the chance,” he continued.

“14 days was the minimum quarantine period, so that is why it is the length of time it is.”

He also notes that the two are indeed following each other on Instagram and “can be seen for all to check on.”

We love these two so are sending lots of good vibes and love!

