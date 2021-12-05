It’s the Holiday Season which means it’s bloody GO TIME!

And Queen Cardi B hasn’t taken a moments rest this time around…

Are you ready? I still don’t know if I am – And I’m the one writing this!

WHIPPED CREAM & VODKA! …Yes.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B has created ‘Whipshots,’ an over-the-top, sexy, dairy-free and unique offering of Vodka Infused whipped cream in three delicious flavours!

There’s Vanilla, Caramel and Mocha. Cardi B in a statement said that now “no matter where you are, you can party like Cardi!”

…Which would be true, if you could get it in Australia… But I’m certain she’s working on it!

It’s got 10% alcohol and doesn’t need to be refrigerated, so it’s a no-brainer for cocktails & desserts!

You can keep up-to-date with this “game changer” right here.

THANKS CARDI!