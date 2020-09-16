Cardi B has filed for divorce from husband Offset.

The WAP singer filed for court documents in Georgia on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Cardi and Offset married in 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

TMZ reports she is “seeking physical custody as well as legal custody” of their little girl

She reportedly wants Offset to pay child support however TMZ states the exact amount is unclear.

