In this week’s baby news, Cardi B has announced she’s pregnant with her second child!

The rapper dropped the announcement whilst performing onstage at the BET Awards with her husband Offset and his group Migos today (Sunday evening in the States).

Cardi rocked a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit which head-to-toe in rhinestones – except for her bump which clearly revealed she was cooking up something special!

Cardi B revealed pregnancy during #BETAwards performance with Migos. pic.twitter.com/ILMyNhcfpA — Global Pop Chart (@globalpopchart) June 28, 2021

The 28-year-old confirmed the news on Instagram with a stunning portrait that shows off her baby body with the help of white paint. At publishing, it had clocked up over 8.4million likes and stacks of comments from celebrities.

Cardi and Offset share a daughter, Kulture Kiari who is about to turn 3 years old – hello big sister!