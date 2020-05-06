According to multiple publications, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split.

Sources have told PEOPLE that the couple broke up in early April after nearly two years of dating.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it’s over now,” one source reportedly told PEOPLE. “Their relationship just ran it’s course.”

Neither of the women have commented on reports of a split and there are still pictures and videos of the pair together on both of their Instagram accounts.

The 27-year-old supermodel and 30-year-old actress are believed to have been dating since August 2018, with Cara confirming their relationship in June 2019, sharing an Instagram video kissing Ashley in honour of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told E! News at the time. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”