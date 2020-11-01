November has finally arrived and we can safely say that we can start getting our jolly on!

And Captain Morgan, our favourite sailor, has released a Gingerbread Spice flavour for a limited of time.

‘Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced’- I can smell the warm cinnamon now…

Think cozy fireplaces, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and a hot drink.

Aussie summers are more like board shorts, sweat and a cold drink in your hand.

So get creative with your mixes, maybe even a dollop of ice cream to top off your xmas bevvie?

‘The Captain’s Apple Pie’ cocktail Captain Morgan himself has created to cool us down this summer.

1. In a tumbler, add ice and combine Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced and apple juice. 2. Stir and garnish with a slice of apple. For an added touch grate some fresh nutmeg over the top. Ingredients: 30ml Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced

100ml Cloudy Apple Juice (juice green apples for an extra fresh taste)

Apple slices • Nutmeg The Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced is going for $45/700 ml bottles at all the big bottle-o’s while stocks last.