Killing Eve fans have lashed out at star of the show Jodie Comer after unconfirmed reports have come out saying the actress is dating a Republican who supports Trump.

26 year old Comer has found herself a gay icon because of her portrayal of bisexual character Villanelle.

The queer community that follows her has labelled her a ‘false ally and activist’ because of this new relationship.

The man in question is James Burke and this relationship has NOT been confirmed, yet fans are already attacking the actress online.

Jodie Comer has always been notoriously tight lipped about her private life, and this is probably exactly why.

the streets are saying jodie comer is dating a trumpie…… y’all really let sandra oh get sidelined on her own show for this huh

jodie comer actually scare me bc she’ll be the biggest advocate for gay/trans rights, anti racism and womens rights but then date a man who believes in nothing of the sort. is she okay? — iz (@wonderscoven) July 8, 2020