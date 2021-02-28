If you tuned into Married At First Sight last night… a lot of weird stuff happened.
From meeting the two goofiest men in Australia to interpretive dance and some strange foot-clapping honeymoon scene to a fully grown man never having heard of things like Salmon and Kiwi Fruit?!
Russell, now married to psychologist Beth, was absolutely BAFFLED when he was served a fillet of salmon at his wedding having absolutely no clue what it was.
Salmon: *exists*
Russell:#MAFS pic.twitter.com/SLpyg7SzZx
— Tara Watson (@tara_watson_) February 28, 2021
He proceeded to be equally as baffled when Beth held up a Kiwi to him on their honeymoon, stating the country folk don’t eat the ‘exotic’ fruits.
Is a kiwi fruit…exotic though? Maybe it’s my awful city-slicker attitude clouding my judgement but I thought Kiwis were part of the standard fruit category.
LMFAO imagine if Russell saw a rambutan!!! #MAFSAustralia #mafsau #MAFS pic.twitter.com/IMHVVKIoQd
— Ariadne Quinn (@ariadne_quinn) February 28, 2021
So here’s my question for anyone that lives in the country, maybe in South Australia… not eat salmon and kiwi fruit?
It’s a genuine question.