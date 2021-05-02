You must know by now that Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California and now her political alignments are coming to light.

Currently, the United States of America has a bill being passed through over half the country where restrictions are being implemented on transgender students which stops them from playing sport with the gender they identify as.

In general, those of the LGBTQIA+ community have condemned the bill as being transphobic however when asked about the bill by TMZ, Jenner replied, “This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans from competing in girls’ sports in school.”

“It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner herself is a trans-woman who has a history of competitive sport, so some people find it surprising that she would support a bill that only isolates and alienates young trans people in schools, more than they already are.

