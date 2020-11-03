Everyone’s revving up for the greatest summer ever to make up for the lacklustre year we’ve all had and BWS has out back!

They’re giving away 25 million Woolworths Everyday Rewards points, products and experiences from a $7 million dollar pool for their 100 Days of Summer campaign.

“We’re hoping to make this the funnest summer ever for our customers, they deserve it,” said Vanessa Rowed, BWS Head of Marketing.

You can win your share of 25 million Woolworths Everyday Rewards points by doing what you normally do, scanning your card when shopping at any BWS store in person or online between TODAY November 4th and Sunday November 8th!

They guarantee 1 in 3 scans will win points and certain products triple your chances.

But forget the points, WHAT ABOUT THE FUN PRIZES?

BWS is running the BWS Cooler for the 2nd time this year through BWS on tAPP until February 12th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To play the BWS Cooler, download BWS on tAPP through Google Play or App Store. It’s free to play – just download the app, and swipe the BWS cooler everyday with a 1 in 3 chance to win secret prizes from a pool worth $7 million! Over 20, 000 bits of bobs of merchandise including cocktail kits, bluetooth speakers and surfboards

Almost 140, 000 drinks products

Almost 3, 000 vouchers and discount codes to brands including The Iconic, Pizza Hut, Red Rooster and Marley Spoon

Over 1, 200 experiences, including brewery and distillery tours and OpenAir cinema tickets

Almost 800 ultimate cooler prize packs

‘Brand bucks’ that can be claimed as credit when purchasing specific drinks brands in BWS stores, like Campari and Bombay Sapphire. The prizes are allocated randomly so customers can play anytime with one chance to win per day!