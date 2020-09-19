To close out the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, BTS delivered a high-energy set right from Korea and it was indeed full of dynamite.

After introduction from Elvis Duran in New York City, the K-Pop sensation performed a tight five-song set that saw RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook offer some of their biggest hits, fancy footwork, colourful sets from a sound studio in Korea.

Kicking things off with their latest hit, “Dynamite,” the septet appeared on a street that nodded to the disco inspiration on the track. In blazers, shirts and dress pants, the group’s synergy remained their biggest allure, rocking the sound studio as if it was filled with their adoring ARMY.

On that very same set, the group transitioned into “Make It Right” without Lauv, before walking onto a brand-new backdrop of an oversized boombox with accompanying LED screens.

Courtesy of some post-production magic, the acts doubled in appearance as their set rotated on the stage to unveil the group donning white outfits for “Spring Day.” For their closing number, the group unveiled new outfits and (another new) shimmery florescent set.

Article by Hayden Brooks.