All of the current episodes for season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have been thrown out the window!

The popular series has chosen to scrap numerous episodes due to the recent Black Lives Matter protests taking place world wide, according to UniLad.

Terry Crews, who plays Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the comedy about the NYC police force, explained that the writers and producers wanted to “start over” and take the season in a different direction.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year,” Crew said to Access Hollywood.

“Our show-runner Dan Good, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is known for covering topical events although it’s not yet known how or if they will address things like the coronavirus pandemic or the Black Lives Matter protests.

All we do know is that what they had already written has been scrapped. However, Crews continued to say that including the protests in the show would be a way for everyone to unite on the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.”

This decision will likely push back the season eight release date, but it’s all for a good cause.

This comes after the cast of the show donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The bail fund is a project that works with “organisers, advocates and legal providers across the country that are using, or contemplating using, community bail funds as part of efforts to radically change local bail systems and reduce incarceration”.