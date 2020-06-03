Stephanie Beatriz ie) Detective Rosa Diaz on the show, started this by donating $11k to the US National Bail Fund which is being used to bail out everyone inside jails and detention centres.

Originally started to lower congestion in jail during the global pandemic, now it’s also being used to assist protestors that have been arrested during the current chaos in the States.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s producer and co-creator Dan Goor has now gotten $100, 000 pledge of donations from the rest of the cast.

“The cast and show-runner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd” Goor tweeted in a strongly worded post.

Andy Samberg also shared the post on Lonely Island’s Twitter.

You can find more information about the Bail Fund here if it interests you.