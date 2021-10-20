The highly anticipated Bachelorette kicks off tonight and by golly are we excited.

It’s the first season where there have been both men and women in the bachie mansion and the question on everyone’s minds is ‘are the contestants getting with each other?’

Brooke joined Will and Woody to confirm she’s been asked this over and over, it seems to be on everyone’s mind.

But Brooke didn’t mess about and told the boys that no, the contestants were fortunately there to win her love and they were split up when they weren’t on group dates and cocktail parties.

