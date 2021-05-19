Our beloved BROOKE BLURTON has officially been announced as the next Bachelorette!!

THERE ARE SO MANY REASONS THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE YES.

The woman captured our hearts in Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor and came back to spill the TEA on Bachie in Paradise.

Remember when she was sipping cocktails on the beach and revealed that she left Honey Badger hanging dry because she knew he ‘didn’t have plans’ to pick anyone at the end.

We love a woman who knows what she wants and leaves if that’s not it.

She’s a boss, she’s a proud Noongar-Yamatji woman, she’s bisexual and she’s exactly the diversity and flavour the show needs right now.

She’s confirmed that she wants both men and women to apply for the show as a first-ever for the series!!

Brooke’s also a youth worker from Western Australia because of course, she is, she’s perfect guys… don’t you know?

Brooke’s stated, “I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience. My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

The Bachelorette Australia host, Osher Günsberg has backed the casting decision, “We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us. I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love.”

Calling MEN AND WOMEN, casting for The Bachelorette Australia is now open. Click here to apply.

