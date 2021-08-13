The news broke that Brittany Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, said he will step down as her conservator ‘for the good of Brittany’.

Angela Bishop updates us on the situation, how it unfolded and what happens next.

She noted that Jamie spears said ‘if you actually knew all the facts about Brittany, her addictions and actions, you should really praise Jamie for what he’s done’

It has also been revealed that Brittany used to smuggle a phone into her sauna so she could try and get her own lawyer and was punished for the attempt.

Have a listen to the full update here:

