Jamie Lynn Spears has no been appointed Britney’s new trustee for ‘SJB Revocable Trust’ and will be playing a significant role in her conservatorship.

According to The Blast, Jamie has requested a third party financial management company serve as advisors of her sisters assets.

Jamie Lynn is attempting to ensure that all the assets are going to be used of Britney’s children, Sean and Jayden, in the event of her passing.

The ‘SJB Revocable Trust’ which she is looking after was set up in 2004 prior to Britney’s conservatorship which began in 2008.

The trust includes her bank accounts, clothes, jewellery, artwork and furniture but it’s unclear if it includes intellectual property/music rights etc.

Britney’s father has signed off on Jamie Lynn’s request.

