Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence on her sister’s controversial conservatorship, offering support for her beleaguered sister.

Britney’s younger sister had begun copping flak over her silence on the situation, commentary around which has been growing over the past year.

Fans of the pop star have levelled criticism at Jamie Lynn for not voicing her disapproval of the conservatorship, with some even suggesting that she had been profiting off her sister throughout the ordeal.

In a video posted to Instagram, Jamie Lynn said that she wanted “happiness” for her sister and that she “always will” support her.

However, she noted her hands-off approach to the controversy was intentional, telling fans that she made a “very conscious choice” to only participate in Britney’s life as her sister.

She went on to dismiss claims that she was dependent on Britney’s wealth to pay for her lifestyle.

“I paid my freakin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her … I’m not my family. I’m my own person. And I’m speaking for myself.”

