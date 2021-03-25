Britney Spears has made official moves to remove her father’s permanent conservator status amid the fallout from the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears.

The #freebritney movement found an increasingly loud voice in the lead-up to the doco’s release, with many Britney fans pointing their finger at Spears’s father James (aka Jamie) Spears as an overly-controlling figure in the postar’s life.

Jamie Spears was installed as his daughter’s conservator since her public breakdown around 12 years ago.

Despite an equally public return to music and public life, Spears maintained his role at the helm of Britney’s conservatorship.

According to document’s obtained by People magazine, an official request has now been made to replace Jamie with Jodi Montgomery who has already served as Britney’s care manager.