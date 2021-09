We’ve all been watching, hoping that the iconic pop star Britney Spears will be free of her conservatorship.

Today the court ruled that Britney would be free of her father’s control from the conservatorship.

Obviously, we’re all so excited but we really want to know what this all means. What’s next? Is that it?

Will and Woody spoke to Angela Bishop who broke down the case for us and what this means for Britney.

Have a listen here: