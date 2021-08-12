Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as conservator of his daughter’s estate.

According to TMZ, Jamie has just confirmed his intentions to step aside in legal documents submitted to a court currently hearing details of the conservatorship.

The controversial conservatorship has been the key target of the ongoing #freebritney movement, which has sought to grant Britney autonomy from what is seen as an unfair amount of control.

The conservatorship has been in place for 13 years, having been granted on a temporary basis in 2008, following a tumultuous year of mental health concerns for Britney.

In court proceedings, Britney made a statement that pointed the finger at her father, family, management and state of California for her abuse and handling of her case.

While Spears’ father maintains that the conservatorship is still justified, stepping away from the ongoing tussle is in his daughter’s best interests.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” Mr Spears said in legal documents.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests”

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”