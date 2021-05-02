In a bombshell TV documentary, Britney Spears’ father has justified his control over her finances, business and personal life, claiming his daughter has dementia.

In the new BBC documentary ‘The Battle For Britney’ documents show that the purpose of the pop star’s “conservatorship” is because she has dementia.

Fans have slammed the claim, suggesting that people with dementia wouldn’t be able to release four albums, go on four global tours or perform 248 performances in Las Vegas.

“There is no way any dementia patient is going on world tours, doing Vegas residencies, is learning 27 back-to-back combo numbers, full choreography. No honey, that is not happening,” says fan Hayley Herms, who is part of the Free Britney movement.

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, declined to comment on the allegations made in the film, but has reiterated that he is simply working in her best interests to “protect her”.

The conservatorship has been in place since 2007 after Britney divorced her husband, Kevin Federline, shaved her head, attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella and entered rehab.

While the conservatorship was initially designed to protect her, the documentary claims that the court-approved lawyer, Sam Ingham, has been paid $12,900 a week by Britney’s estate for the past 13 years.

Over the past year, Britney has been fighting to have her father removed as the head of the conservatorship.