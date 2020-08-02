Britney Spears’ dad has finally addressed the #FreeBritney Movement, saying the calls to end her 12-year long legal conservatorship are a joke.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” the 68-year-old Page Six.

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

He also added that rumours he’s skimming money from the singer are untrue.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said.

“How the hell would I steal something?”

He continued:

“I love my daughter.

“I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

The #FreeBritney movement began in 2019 when it was reported the singer was being held against her will at a mental health facility.

