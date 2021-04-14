Bridgerton fans, we’ve got some bloody good news for you!

Netflix has announced that it has renewed the Regency-era hit Bridgerton for a third and fourth season.

“Esteemed members of the Ton,” the announcement, made by Lady Whistledown, reads.

“It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four.

“This author shall have to purchase more ink.”

In a statement to Netflix, producer Shonda Rhimes explained: “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy (Beers) and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Production is currently underway for the second season of the Netflix hit.

We don’t know about you but we are so ready for more Bridgerton!