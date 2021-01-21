If you haven’t watched Netflix’s latest hit Bridgerton, spoiler alert: it’s pretty steamy.

So much so that some explicit scenes from the show have made their way to porn websites.

And the stars of the show aren’t very happy about it.

Always up for a prank, Will thought it would be funny to call his mum and tell her that his nudes had been leaked online.

Just like the stars of Bridgerton, she wasn’t very happy about it either.

