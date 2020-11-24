Queensland will reopen its border to all of NSW next week after being closed for almost four months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters the two states’ chief medical officers had been in contact after NSW successfully reached 28 days with no local COVID-19 cases without a known source.

The NSW-Queensland border will fully reopen on December 1, in time for families to reunite for Christmas or go on holidays, she said on Tuesday.

The border was closed to all of NSW in early August but had earlier been reopened to those from regional NSW, as well as the ACT.

Access to Queensland from Victoria was likely to resume on the same date and Ms Palaszczuk said she had been in contact with both states’ premiers.

“We know how tough this has been on families. This is a great day – it’s exciting news and has met the requirements,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

NSW recorded its 17th consecutive day of zero locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, with six cases of the virus found among returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The tally came from just under 7000 tests.

Earlier on Tuesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she hadn’t been given any early warning on Queensland’s border decision.

“I haven’t, except that public reports that she (Ms Palaszczuk) would announce something this afternoon. I would be thrilled if that is the case,” Ms Berejiklian told ABC TV.

NSW has not recorded an unsourced COVID-19 case since October 24.

