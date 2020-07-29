Jamie Doran ie) Stage five clinger from Angie’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachie in Paradise has just dropped a BOMB.

“This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, & also fans of The Bachelorette & Bachelor in Paradise.”

“After lengthy consideration, I’ve decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros. Australia.”

The network has not yet responded and we’re not entirely sure how seriously he will pursue this, but he must be quite upset with how he’s been depicted on the show this season!

You can check out his original post below!