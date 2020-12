After an INSANE half a year of guessing who? Mariah Carey? no? WHO THEN, WHO WILL BE JUDGING ON THE VOICE 2021?

Well we can finally report that taking the places of the old line-up we’ll have.

KEITH URBAN

RITA ORA

GUY SEBASTIAN

JESSICA MAUBOY

Hosted by Sonia Krudger, the 2021 season will have moved to the Seven Network when it releases it’s 10th season and we’re excited!