Looks like the recession hit Freddo the hardest, for the first time in his life he’s had to get a real job.

Kind of…

For Freddo’s 90th birthday, Cadbury has launched these ‘themed’ Freddos that are stuffed with candies in his belly!

There’s an underwater Freddo stuffed with dolphin shaped lollies and a space Freddo busting with star shaped candies.

As fun and adorable as they are, why is a small frog out there chowing down dolphins?

CHOWING DOWN STARS?

Why Freddo? WHY.

Cadbury is planning to announce future themed froggies so maybe we’ll get an office worker Freddo full of pencils?

Until then, the stuffed Freddos are available at most confectionary aisles in our local grocery stores for $2.50!

