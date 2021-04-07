Sound the alarm to all the Boxer owners of Melbourne! It’s time to get your furry friends off the couch, clean up those collars and get ready for the dog meet up of the year – and all the humans are going to have a lot of fun of their own!

On Saturday 17th April, take your pooch down (or just your human mates!) to The Ascot Lot for the Beers & Boxers festival.

Five major breweries including Little Creatures, White Rabbit, Gage Roads, Hawkers and Mountain Goat are lining up to offer free tastings across the day as well as limited releases. You won’t have to stress out about going hungry either with a range of food trucks on site until 10pm.

Oh, and there will even be a dog-friendly beer for the pooches to test out for themselves. No one misses out on a tasty beverage.

Got another type of canine at home? It might say ‘Boxers’ in the title, but all social and friendly breeds are welcome into the venue. No pooch should have to miss out on this massive play date.

Beers & Boxers kicks off from 12pm on Saturday 17 April at The Ascot Lot, 466 Mt Alexander Road, Ascot Vale. Entry is free! For more info, go here.

Advertisement

Advertisement