A body has been found at a California lake during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera.

The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found alone on July 8 on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but have previously said they believed she drowned in the lake, northwest of Los Angeles.

Search crews found the body floating in the northeast area of the lake and the county medical examiner was notified, authorities said on Monday.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical comedy Glee.

If she is declared dead, she will become the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith, one of the show’s leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

And co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, took his own life in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Rivera had experience boating on the lake in Los Padres National Forest, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows Rivera and her son Josey Hollis Dorsey leaving on the rented boat.

When the boat failed to return, its vendor found the vessel drifting in the northern end of the lake late on Wednesday afternoon with the boy asleep on board.

He told investigators he and his mother had been swimming and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The boy was wearing a life vest, and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera’s purse and identification.

Rivera is believed to have drowned “in what appears to be a tragic accident”, the statement said.

The boy, Rivera’s son from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, was safe and healthy and with family members, authorities said.

The couple finalised their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

The most recent tweet on Rivera’s account, from July 7, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.

