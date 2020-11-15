We all remember Renee Barrett and Matt Whyatt’s ‘love story’ from Bachelor in Paradise 2020.

She was just getting over the ‘Ciarran cheating scandal’ and let’s be honest, looking for a guy to rebound with.

ALL POWER TO HER!

They broke up months ago, obviously, and now she’s decided she needs to take the break up to the next level to make sure the world knows everything.

She’s gone back on her instagram, re-written all the captions under the photos of the two of them calling him a ‘tool’ and a ‘****boy’.

Oh dear.

Apparently she was dumped over TEXT, which is brutal and she’s now allowed to publicly humiliate him in my eyes.

“Unfortunately this tool and I are no longer together.”

“I wanted so badly for this to be my forever and I’m sorry if I’ve disappointed you all, I know you were rooting for me to find love.”

She obviously has a sense of humour about it though, check out this one.

“If you zoom closely, and move it to the left, you’ll see my biggest mistake.”

THE BURN.

It only gets worse…

“What was I thinking..”

“Grandad didn’t like him”

“It was at this point, I should have run for the hills.”

She’s just so good, why is this so funny to me.

Matt’s been flaunting his own new relationship on his own social media, so maybe that triggered her.

Regardless, it’s putting a smile on my face and I hope she’s in a good place.