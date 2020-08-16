Ding, ding!
Bachelor in Paradise’s Ciarran Stott and Matt Whyatt are set to take each other on in a Battle of the Bachelors boxing match.
Yep, the pair will go toe-to-toe in the ring for charity with both men announcing the news on their Instagram account.
DATE TBC – But with that aside @mattwhyatt and I get to go toe to toe in the ring. It’s nothing personal. It’s me or you. And it’s definitely not going to be me. Not in front of all these people. Both parties will be fighting for a charity of our choice. I will be raising money for Domestic violence against women & Men’s mental health. Let’s make the best out of a bad situation. Thank you to @teamellisboxing for giving us this opportunity to raise money and settle our differences. P.S. @mattwhyatt a good edit won’t save you here lad 😂
Ciarran will be raising money for domestic violence against women whilst Matt’s charity is for athlete’s recovery.
The event will take place at the Melbourne Pavilion.
