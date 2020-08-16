Ding, ding!

Bachelor in Paradise’s Ciarran Stott and Matt Whyatt are set to take each other on in a Battle of the Bachelors boxing match.

Yep, the pair will go toe-to-toe in the ring for charity with both men announcing the news on their Instagram account.

Ciarran will be raising money for domestic violence against women whilst Matt’s charity is for athlete’s recovery.

The event will take place at the Melbourne Pavilion.

