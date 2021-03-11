Bindi Irwin is going to pop soon with her first child with husband Chandler Powell due in just days!

Chandler has given us a little glimpse into their home with a mural painted on the wall of their nursery by artist and couple’s friend Maryanne Oliver.

The Australia Zoo is a huge part of their lives, if not their entire lives, so it makes sense to theme their nursey after the zoo.

The mural is so bright, fun and filled with love and will definitely be stimulating for a little bub.

Chandler captioned his post with, “Thank you so much to our friend, Maryanne, for this amazing painting in our daughter’s Australia Zoo nursery. She’s going to love it!”

Advertisement

Advertisement