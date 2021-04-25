Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell celebrated the birth of their daughter Grace Warrior a whole month ago!

Time has flown by and the pair wanted to do something special for the anniversary.

Bindi shared a gallery on her Instagram where Grace is lying down and two adorable little star tortoises are crawling around her.

You’ll also notice little Grace sporting the cutest little Australia Zoo uniform on top of her onesies… my HEART.