Australia’s daughter Bindi Irwin has shared a photo of her pregnancy on social media and it shows off her brand new baby bump!

The people are emotional, who feels OLD?!

Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced that they were expecting a pregnancy in August with a tiny little bitty khaki shirt.

Talk about adorable.

In another post over the weekend, Bindi shared “My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”

It’s hard to come to terms with Bindi being pregnant when I remember her being BORN!

But we’re so so happy for her and Chandler.

Can’t wait to see how much that baby looks like Steve.