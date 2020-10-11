Australia’s daughter Bindi Irwin has shared a photo of her pregnancy on social media and it shows off her brand new baby bump!
The people are emotional, who feels OLD?!
Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced that they were expecting a pregnancy in August with a tiny little bitty khaki shirt.
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
Talk about adorable.
In another post over the weekend, Bindi shared “My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”
It’s hard to come to terms with Bindi being pregnant when I remember her being BORN!
But we’re so so happy for her and Chandler.
Can’t wait to see how much that baby looks like Steve.