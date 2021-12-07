Bindi Irwin’s eight-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is well and truly carrying on the Irwin legacy!

The Aussie wildlife warrior took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her daughter meeting a giant tortoise at Australia Zoo, captioned: “Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant.”

A day prior, Bindi uploaded another adorable image of Grace, writing: “She loves watching the water splash. Best. Backyard.”

We don’t know about you but we think Grace Warrior is going to grow up to be just like her wildlife warrior mum!